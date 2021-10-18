Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,434,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.