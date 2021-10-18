Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,713,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $14.71 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
