Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000.

VSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 22,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,302. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

