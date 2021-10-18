Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCISY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 79,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.