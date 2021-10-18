Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 12.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $4,427,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

