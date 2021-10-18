Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.73

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 4954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $581.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

