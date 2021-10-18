Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Voestalpine to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

