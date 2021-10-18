Wedbush Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.08 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ardelyx by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

