Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $343.07. 20,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.60. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

