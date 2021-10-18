Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.95.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $215.64. The company had a trading volume of 187,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,249. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average of $231.81. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

