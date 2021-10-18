Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309,672 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD remained flat at $$165.33 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 196,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $168.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

