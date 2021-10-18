Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

