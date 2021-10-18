Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.30 and a 200-day moving average of $396.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $514.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

