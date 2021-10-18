Wells Fargo & Company Increases Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $16.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Angi from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Angi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Angi by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Angi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,771,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

