Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $22.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

