West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 277,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.