Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 33.5% in September

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WHG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 68,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,998. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.