Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.89.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

