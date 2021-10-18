Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target (up from C$9.25) on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$7.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,308,161.68. Insiders acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

