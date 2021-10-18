Wilen Investment Management CORP. Acquires 3,113 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Ferro comprises about 2.1% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

