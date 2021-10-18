Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Northern Technologies International makes up about 0.8% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.64% of Northern Technologies International worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,365. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

