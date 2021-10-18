Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 28,918 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

FTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

