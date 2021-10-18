Willis Investment Counsel Sells 16,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 525,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,087,105. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

