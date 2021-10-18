Willis Investment Counsel Sells 27,197 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,197 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

Shares of HD traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,853. The stock has a market cap of $372.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $350.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.13.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

