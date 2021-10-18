Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.61.

NASDAQ WING opened at $171.82 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 180.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $160,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.