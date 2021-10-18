WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ DGRW traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 162,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,562,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,670,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,731,000 after buying an additional 735,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,963,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,168,000 after buying an additional 608,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,724,000 after purchasing an additional 402,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $16,467,000.

