WMS Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.22.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $861.45. The company had a trading volume of 491,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,072,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $852.85 billion, a PE ratio of 448.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $746.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,448 shares of company stock valued at $60,960,832. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.