WMS Partners LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,469. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

