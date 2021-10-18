WMS Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

