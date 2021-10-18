WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.36. 2,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,650. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

