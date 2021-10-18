WMS Partners LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.12. The company had a trading volume of 104,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,167. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.