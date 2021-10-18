Wolfswood Holdings LLC Takes $505,000 Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV comprises approximately 1.2% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,293,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,638,000.

Shares of DNAD remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,847. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

