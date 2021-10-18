Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.18. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 34,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

