Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

XHR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $18.09. 445,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

