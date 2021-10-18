XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.