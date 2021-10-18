XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
