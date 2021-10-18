XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.78 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 6% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $442.95 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00194751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

