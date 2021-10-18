Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,927,900 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 1,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.3 days.

Shares of Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Yamada has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

