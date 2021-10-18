Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,927,900 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 1,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.3 days.
Shares of Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Yamada has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.
Yamada Company Profile
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.