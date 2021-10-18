Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in September

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.9 days.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

