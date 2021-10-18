Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

YARIY stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.