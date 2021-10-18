Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YUM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,603. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.