Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. 192,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

