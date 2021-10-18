Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report sales of $34.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.80 million. Iteris posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $135.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 63,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,371. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

