Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

NSA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 318,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,405. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

