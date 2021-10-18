Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $5.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $16.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Shares of RS stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $148.57. The stock had a trading volume of 427,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $105.01 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

