Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.80. Royal Gold posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

