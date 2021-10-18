Zacks: Analysts Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%.

CANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:CANG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 254,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,899. The company has a market capitalization of $678.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Cango has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.