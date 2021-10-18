Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $697.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $697.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $701.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $581.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

IEX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. 3,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.56. IDEX has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

