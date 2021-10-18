Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.66 on Monday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

