Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $4.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce earnings per share of $4.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.02 and the lowest is $3.90. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $15.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $129.65.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 911,697 shares of company stock worth $111,272,285. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

