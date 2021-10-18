Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

